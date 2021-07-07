Watch
Feeding Nashville benefit concert to raise money to combat local food insecurity

The Feeding Nashville Benefit concert will be the first live music event held at the new First Bank amphitheater.
Posted at 10:57 PM, Jul 06, 2021
FRANKLIN TENN. (WTVF) — Tennessee Titans Offensive Lineman Taylor Lewan and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard announced their Feeding Nashville benefit concert, "Together: Feeding Nashville."

The concert will raise money and awareness to help fight food insecurity in Nashville and the mid-state through the nonprofit Feeding Nashville.

The organization was founded by Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line, his wife Hailey, Lewan and his wife Taylin. They held a press conference Tuesday to announce the concert.

The concert will be the first concert held at the new FirstBank Amphitheater at the old Graystone quarry site in Thompson's Station.

It's set for August 3 and performances will include FGL, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina and other country stars.

