FeedTN.org launches to help Tennesseans impacted by government shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the federal government shutdown continues, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced new statewide resources to support families who may be affected by food assistance programs like SNAP.

The Governor unveiled FeedTN.org, a platform designed to connect Tennesseans with local food resources, volunteer opportunities and donation options in their communities.

The site is operated through the Governor’s Faith-Based and Community Initiative, which is coordinating with more than 300 nonprofit and faith leaders across all 95 counties to identify needs and mobilize resources quickly.

While any remaining benefits from previous months will still be available, future payments could be delayed until the program restarts.

Governor Lee said Tennessee cannot use state dollars to replace federal benefits, but the state is working with nonprofits, faith organizations and food banks to help fill the gap.

Visit FeedTN.org to find help, donate or volunteer in your area.