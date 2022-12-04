Feeling down this holiday season? You're not alone.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For some, the most wonderful time of the year may not be so wonderful all the time.

So, if you're feeling down, Dr. Aaron Brinen from Vanderbilt University Medical Center said you're not alone.

"There's a lot going on. There's a lot of expectations for us, and, you know, a lot of times around this time of year we're sometimes just reminded of some of the things that we've lost that we might really miss," said Brinen.

Many are also finding this holiday season is the most expensive in years, thanks to inflation.

"And when that hits head on head with this experience of, 'we might not have as much this year as we did,' maybe situations have changed — it creates a perfect storm for stress," Brinen said.

He said one way to combat the stress is to make a plan.

"So, it might be setting up a schedule of what we're going to do," said Brinen. "It might be having a plan of how we're going to talk to somebody who can really stress us out."

Experts also say to make time for yourself, don't be afraid to say no, accept imperfections, and don't lose sight of what matters most.

"When we can zone in on those experiences, those are the things that will ultimately make us enjoy the holidays much more," said Brinen.

Dr. Brinen said if you feel down longer than usual, if it happens more frequently, or if it feels more intense than normal, consider reaching out for professional help.