Felon Added To TBI Top 10 Most Wanted List

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man wanted on multiple offenses including a hit and run, has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Sequna Copeland, age 29, was added to the list Friday, Aug. 24. He's wanted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the TBI.

He's wanted for federal violation of conditions of supervised release, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of firearm, theft of property, leaving scene of an accident, failure to give immediate notice of an accident.

Copeland is thought to be in the Ripley and Lauderdale County area. Anyone who may see him or with information on where he could be was asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.