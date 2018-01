FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Police in Franklin confirmed they're searching for a 35-year-old man wanted in multiple cases.

Authorities have asked for the public's help locating Angel Delgado.

Reports stated he's wanted for numerous auto and home burglaries.

Officials added he's also a convicted felon with a lengthy history.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.