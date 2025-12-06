Felony suspect rescued after diving from bridge during police chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted on multiple warrants was rescued early Saturday after diving from a bridge into Browns Creek while trying to flee officers investigating a reported vehicle burglary, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said officers responded before dawn to reports of auto burglaries outside a parking lot on Lafayette Street. When an officer arrived, a man matching the suspect description attempted to hide before getting into a nearby vehicle, police said.

As the officer approached, the man exited the car and began walking away. Police said he ignored commands to stop and ran across the roadway to a bridge over Browns Creek, where he jumped into shallow water and was seriously injured.

Officers climbed down the steep terrain on the opposite side of the bridge — the only accessible route — and waded through thigh-deep water in near-freezing temperatures to reach him. Police said officers pulled the man from the creek and remained with him for nearly an hour while Nashville Fire Department crews set up a hoist to lift him back to the bridge.

MNPD

The suspect was identified as Darryn Carter, 31, a convicted drug felon. Police said Carter had four outstanding local warrants for failure to appear in court on gun possession charges and an additional probation violation warrant out of Mississippi.

MNPD Darryn Carter

Carter was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of leg fractures, facial fractures and a collapsed lung, police said.

A search of his vehicle reportedly turned up a Glock pistol with an extended magazine, a rifle magazine loaded with ammunition, more than two pounds of marijuana, a white powder believed to be fentanyl, digital scales and plastic baggies.

Police said Carter will face several new charges after his release from the hospital, including gun possession by a convicted felon, drug possession for resale, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No officers were injured during the rescue, police said.