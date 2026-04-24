FEMA approves more than $285 million in disaster recovery across five states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — FEMA has approved more than $285 million in funding to support recovery for those impacted by disasters in five states.

Projects recently approved across the southeast include:



$76.5 million to healthcare providers in Alabama to cover costs of measures to reduce or eliminate the spread of COVID-19.

$14.7 million to the Augusta-Richmond County in Geogia for debris removal related to Hurricane Helene.

$6.6 million to healthcare providers in Mississippi to cover costs of measures to reduce or eliminate the spread of COVID-19.

$2.4 million to Newberry Electric Cooperative in South Carolina to restore the electrical system back to its pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprints.

$2.5 million to the town of Jonesborough, TN for repairs to restore the town’s water distribution system.

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