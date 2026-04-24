FEMA approves more than $285 million in disaster recovery across five states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — FEMA has approved more than $285 million in funding to support recovery for those impacted by disasters in five states.
Projects recently approved across the southeast include:
- $76.5 million to healthcare providers in Alabama to cover costs of measures to reduce or eliminate the spread of COVID-19.
- $14.7 million to the Augusta-Richmond County in Geogia for debris removal related to Hurricane Helene.
- $6.6 million to healthcare providers in Mississippi to cover costs of measures to reduce or eliminate the spread of COVID-19.
- $2.4 million to Newberry Electric Cooperative in South Carolina to restore the electrical system back to its pre-disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprints.
- $2.5 million to the town of Jonesborough, TN for repairs to restore the town’s water distribution system.
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It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.
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