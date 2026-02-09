Tenn. gets federal disaster relief for winter storm, but families still wait for individual aid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Federal disaster relief is flowing to Tennessee communities hit by winter storm Fern, with FEMA approving public assistance for local governments to help cover storm response costs. However, individual assistance for families remains under review.

FEMA has approved public assistance for 23 Tennessee counties following President Trump's approval of a $60 million disaster declaration for the state.

Fifteen counties, including Davidson, received full public assistance approval covering emergency work and repairs to public infrastructure like roads, bridges and utilities. Eight other counties received approval for emergency protective measures only.

Individual assistance for families is still under federal review. Individual assistance provides direct support to households for uninsured disaster-related needs. The state has submitted required documentation, but no final decision has been made.

Storm survivors are encouraged to document damage and save receipts for disaster-related expenses. They should also continue working with insurance companies on claims. Local community organizations and nonprofits are providing immediate assistance while families wait for federal help.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.