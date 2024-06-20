Watch Now
FEMA assistance is coming to counties that were impacted by the May tornadoes

Maury County was the hardest hit with a confirmed EF-3 tornado.
Posted at 4:52 AM, Jun 20, 2024

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — More financial assistance is coming to areas hit hard by the May tornadoes and flooding.

FEMA made the announcement months after as families continue to rebuild. The money will help local governments and non-profits to continue that rebuilding process.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Cannon, Cheatham, Giles, Hamilton, Jackson, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Polk, Smith, Sumner and Warren counties.

FEMA officials said more areas may be added later if it's requested by the state.

