FEMA expands public assistance eligibility for those impacted by ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has announced that FEMA will be expanding Public Assistance eligibility to additional Tennessee counties for those impacted by the historic winter storm.

The program provides grant funding to those applicants to support emergency response, debris removal, and the repair or restoration of damaged public infrastructure.

The following counties are eligible.

Benton, Decatur, Dickson, Fayette, Giles, Hamilton, Hardeman, Henry, Humphreys, Jackson, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Overton, Rhea, Roane, Sequatchie, Shelby, Smith, Stewart, Union, Cheatham, Chester, Clay, Davidson, Hardin, Henderson, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Maury, McNairy, Perry, Robertson, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, and Wilson.

There are also 55 counties eligible for Emergency Protective Measures (Category B), including Direct Federal Assistance: Anderson, Bedford, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Cannon, Carroll, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Coffee, Crockett, Cumberland, DeKalb, Dyer, Fentress, Franklin, Gibson, Grainger, Greene, Grundy, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Haywood, Houston, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lauderdale, Lincoln, Loudon, Marion, Marshall, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Moore, Obion, Pickett, Polk, Putnam, Rutherford, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Tipton, Unicoi, Van Buren, Warren, Washington, Weakley, and White.

The deadline to submit an RPA is March 25. You can submit it through FEMA’s Grants Portal.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.