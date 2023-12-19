FEMA representatives are at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are located in the Clarksville Montgomery County Library, 350 Pageant Lane, to help people impacted by the Dec. 9 tornadoes.

They will be there over the next 30 days to provide assistance, seven days a week.

Hours:



Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration is available in person at the library, and online, or you can call 800-621-3362.