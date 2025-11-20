Fentress County Sheriff Michael 'Bigfoot' Reagan indicted on tampering with government records charge

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says an investigation has led to the indictment of Fentress County Sheriff Michael “Bigfoot” Reagon and a former sheriff’s detective on charges of tampering with government records.
According to the TBI, agents began investigating in April after a request from the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference involving allegations of misconduct by Sheriff Reagon, 58, and former Detective Jerry Lynn Mifflin, 53. Investigators found that in December 2024, Mifflin — at Reagon’s direction — fraudulently completed mandatory in-service P.O.S.T. training courses for Reagon. The TBI says the credits were required to maintain state certification and made Reagon eligible for a salary supplement.
A Fentress County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday. Mifflin turned himself in and was booked on a $10,000 bond. Reagon was booked into the Fentress County Jail at 2:49 p.m. Thursday and released at 3:18 p.m. on his own recognizance.
Chief Deputy Hunter Fowler said all sheriff’s office operations will continue without interruption.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.
