Watch
News

Actions

Few storms possible tonight and Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Storm 5 Weather
Here's a look at the severe storm risk for Thursday.
spc thursday.png
Posted at 1:54 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 14:54:02-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was nice to see the sunshine to start this week, today the clouds and rain take over! A few rumbles of thunder are possible through the evening tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Southern Kentucky in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. tonight.

WTVF Master 2020 (3).png
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for a few counties in Southern Kentucky until 8 p.m.

This includes Trigg, Christian, Todd and Muhlenberg counties. While the severe threat is low, a couple of storms could produce damaging wind gusts and small hail. The tornado threat is also very low but not zero.

On Thursday, there is another isolated threat for a strong to severe storm in our area. Most of the NC5 viewing area is under a "Marginal" risk (level 1 on the scale of 1-5).

spc thursday.png
Here's a look at the severe storm risk for Thursday.

A cold front will move across the area with showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. While the threat is low again, damaging wind, small hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

thursday.png
EXACTRAK as of 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

Make sure you have our StormShied app downloaded in case any warnings are issued in your area and stay up to date with the forecast with the Storm 5 Weather Team!

MORE WEATHER LINKS

Live Radar

Latest Forecast

Hour-by-hour Forecast

Download Storm Shield App for iPhone and iPad | for Android

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast