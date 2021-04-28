Few storms possible tonight and Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was nice to see the sunshine to start this week, today the clouds and rain take over! A few rumbles of thunder are possible through the evening tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Southern Kentucky in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. tonight.

Storm 5 Weather A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for a few counties in Southern Kentucky until 8 p.m.

This includes Trigg, Christian, Todd and Muhlenberg counties. While the severe threat is low, a couple of storms could produce damaging wind gusts and small hail. The tornado threat is also very low but not zero.

On Thursday, there is another isolated threat for a strong to severe storm in our area. Most of the NC5 viewing area is under a "Marginal" risk (level 1 on the scale of 1-5).

Storm 5 Weather Here's a look at the severe storm risk for Thursday.

A cold front will move across the area with showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. While the threat is low again, damaging wind, small hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Storm 5 Weather EXACTRAK as of 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

