Fifth + Broadway building enters real estate market in Nashville

Fifth + Broadway
Aerial shot of the new mixed-use development Fifth + Broadway
Posted at 9:29 PM, Jul 07, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — The building in downtown Nashville known as Fifth + Broadway is now for sale.

The campus is six acres of retail, restaurants and spectacular views from the 501 Commerce terrace. It hosts the company AllianceBernstein, the National Museum of African American Music and a food hall with various eateries.

“Fifth + Broadway is a thriving mixed-use complex, and we are proud of its development and success," Brookfield Properties spokesperson Andrew Brent said. "As it does with most of the investments held within its real estate funds at some point, Brookfield is exploring recapitalization opportunities for the property. Nashville is home to Brookfield Properties’ development group southeast hub, and we remain bullish on the city and eager to explore opportunities to grow there over time.”

Fifth + Broadway opened in 2021 on the former Nashville convention site and is the brainchild of Pat Emery.

