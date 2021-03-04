Fifth + Broadway opens today; what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fifth + Broadway, a six-acre retail and dining space more than three years in the making, will have its grand opening Thursday in Nashville.

This will be the first of two grand openings, with phase two of the project set to be completed in May. The grand opening of phase one includes most restaurants and what’s being called the largest food hall in the country.

The project, which began construction in April 2017, also includes 386 apartment units, office space and more than 2,000 parking spaces. It is also home to the National Museum of African American Music, which opened to the public back in January.

A few more features include:

Two full-service restaurants (coming soon)

Three levels of dining and entertainment

Ten bars

Expansive rooftop live music venue overlooking Broadway

Three stages

Expansive outdoor terrace space with views of the Ryman, Broadway, and Bridgestone Arena

The following retail stores will open at Fifth + Broadway:

Nash Collection

REVV

Ariat

Ray-Ban

Free People

The Dry House

Veseo Swimwear and Lingerie

Molly Green

Tecovas

Sephora

State + Liberty

Hollie Ray Boutique

The Studio 209

The following restaurants will open at Fifth + Broadway:

Cava

Hattie B's Hot Chicken

Slim & Husky's

Shake Shack

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

Eddie V's

The Twelve Thirty Club

Blanco Tacos + Tequila

Elix'r Coffee

Le Macaron

Boqueria

Assembly Food Hall - North Hall

Later this spring, the Assembly Food Hall will open the South Hall, which includes 15 additional eateries, along with a rooftop concert venue.

