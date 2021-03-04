Fifth + Broadway opens today; what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fifth + Broadway, a six-acre retail and dining space more than three years in the making, will have its grand opening Thursday in Nashville.
This will be the first of two grand openings, with phase two of the project set to be completed in May. The grand opening of phase one includes most restaurants and what’s being called the largest food hall in the country.
The project, which began construction in April 2017, also includes 386 apartment units, office space and more than 2,000 parking spaces. It is also home to the National Museum of African American Music, which opened to the public back in January.
A few more features include:
- Two full-service restaurants (coming soon)
- Three levels of dining and entertainment
- Ten bars
- Expansive rooftop live music venue overlooking Broadway
- Three stages
- Expansive outdoor terrace space with views of the Ryman, Broadway, and Bridgestone Arena
The following retail stores will open at Fifth + Broadway:
- Nash Collection
- REVV
- Ariat
- Ray-Ban
- Free People
- The Dry House
- Veseo Swimwear and Lingerie
- Molly Green
- Tecovas
- Sephora
- State + Liberty
- Hollie Ray Boutique
- The Studio 209
The following restaurants will open at Fifth + Broadway:
- Cava
- Hattie B's Hot Chicken
- Slim & Husky's
- Shake Shack
- Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream
- Eddie V's
- The Twelve Thirty Club
- Blanco Tacos + Tequila
- Elix'r Coffee
- Le Macaron
- Boqueria
- Assembly Food Hall - North Hall
Later this spring, the Assembly Food Hall will open the South Hall, which includes 15 additional eateries, along with a rooftop concert venue.
