FiftyForward and Creative Girls Rock open new intergenerational hub for seniors and youth in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new community space in North Nashville is bringing multiple generations together.

FiftyForward Senior Center partnered with Creative Girls Rock to open the Forward Creative Commons at Bordeaux. The new intergenerational hub is the first of its kind designed for seniors and young children to learn, grow, and thrive together.

The facility hosted its ribbon-cutting this past Friday with more than 300 people in attendance.

Key leaders involved in the partnership include Rolanda Cayton, chief operating officer of FiftyForward; Melvin Fowler, center director for the FiftyForward Bordeaux Senior Center; and Charmin Bates, chief executive officer of Creative Girls Rock.

The Forward Creative Commons at Bordeaux will also be open to community organizations to host events and meetings.

What do you think about this new intergenerational space in North Nashville? Watch the full live interviews to hear directly from the leaders behind the Forward Creative Commons at Bordeaux, and share your thoughts on how this hub will impact the community by emailing me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

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