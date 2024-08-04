Fight between two cars on Dickerson Pike resulted in two injured, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say two people got into a fight while driving on Dickerson Pike in two different cars, resulting in shots fired at each other.

One teenager was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital, but he is going to be okay, officials with Metro Police say. A driver who was not part of the fight but happened to be passing by was also shot — she was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The end of the altercation was in the parking lot of an antique store outside a Dollar General.

Police believe the drivers knew each other and say there were passenger in at least one of the cars. Goodlettsville police and Metro Police are working on the case together, and say there is no threat to the public. They are still trying to decipher any motive.