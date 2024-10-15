'Fight Flu TN' offers free flu shots across Nashville on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department will offer free flu shots at several different locations on Tuesday, October 15 as part of the annual Fight Flu TN initiative with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Flu shots will be available at the event in a drive-thru setting at the Lentz Public Health Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flu shots will be available by walking into the East Public Health Center and the Madison Community Center between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Plaza Mariachi from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Burton Health Science Building at Lipscomb University from noon to 6 p.m.

Also starting on Tuesday, flu shots will be available at all MPHD clinics free of charge throughout flu season.

Flu shots are available for everyone six months of age and older. Prior to receiving a flu shot, several questions are answered to determine the best form of flu vaccine for the recipient.

Those who are 65 and older or have underlying health conditions can receive a high-dose version of the flu vaccine. High-dose vaccines are available inside MPHD clinics, along with the pop-up clinical locations that are part of Fight Flu TN.