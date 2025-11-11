Final piece of 'ring beam' at new Nissan Stadium has been completed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The new Nissan Stadium is making progress! On November 7, the construction crew installed the final piece of the “ring beam” that shapes the building’s circular roof.

According to the Titans, the ring installation process began at the end of June and took 20 weeks to complete! With 60 workers involved in the process.

