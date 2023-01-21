Final preparations underway for Gov. Bill Lee's inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a day of final preparations, the stage is set for Gov. Bill Lee's second inauguration.

Gov. Lee will take the oath of office for his second term on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. at Legislative Plaza. The oath will be administered by Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Page. Lawmakers and members of the public will be on hand for the event.

The theme of the event is "Tennessee: Leading the Nation." While touring the site on Friday, Gov. Lee said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve Tennesseans again.

"We’re excited about the chance to celebrate the state and history and legacy and greatness of Tennessee with so many Tennesseans," said Gov. Lee. "I believe this state can continue to lead the country in ways that we’ve seen unfold in the last four years."

Inauguration day kicks off with a worship service at 8:30 a.m. at the Ryman Auditorium. During the Inaugural ceremony, the Tennessee National Guard will fly over the state capitol building and perform a 19-gun salute. After the ceremony, the First Couple's Inaugural Dinner will take place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Broadway, and the Inaugural Ball will follow at the Fisher Center on Belmont Boulevard.

During his inaugural address, Gov. Lee is expected to outline his priorities for his second term.

"We know that we need an energy strategy," said Gov. Lee. "We need an infrastructure strategy for one of the fastest-growing states in the country. We need our natural resources to be protected, and the environment of the most beautiful place in the world to be protected. Those will be things we will be working on."

This time around, Gov. Lee will take the oath of office with four years of experience under his belt and coming off a landslide victory. Four years ago, he was sworn in after campaigning as an outsider.

"We know there are great opportunities for us going forward," said Gov. Lee.

Multiple roads will be closed as a result of the event:

-1st Ave. North is closed between Church St. & Broadway from 5 p.m. Jan. 20, until 3 a.m. Jan. 21.

-Close northbound loading zone/carriage parking on 2nd Ave. North between Broadway & Commerce St. from 5 p.m. Jan. 20, until 3 a.m. Jan. 21.

- Ryman Alley closed between 4th Ave. North & Rep. John Lewis Way from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

-One far-right southbound lane closed on 4th Ave. North between Commerce St. & Broadway Saturday.

-One far-right northbound lane closed on Rep. John Lewis Way between Broadway & Commerce St. Saturday.

-Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. closed between Rosa L. Parks Blvd. & Rep. John Lewis Way from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

-Union St. closed between Rep. John Lewis Way & Rosa L. Parks Ave. from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Controlled access for direct hotel access is allowed Saturday.

-7th Ave. North closed between Church St. & the Tennessee State Capitol from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Controlled access for direct hotel/business access is allowed Saturday.

-Anne Dallas Dudley Blvd. closed between Church St. & Union St. from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

-6th Ave. North closed between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. & Union St. from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

-Deaderick St. closed between Rep. John Lewis Way & 6th Ave. North from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

-Northbound parking spaces closed on Belmont Blvd. between Compton Ave. & the Fisher Center loading dock from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Free parking will be offered for the general public and state employees at locations 8, 9 (State Garage at Rep. John Lewis Way & Harrison), 12 and 14. A shuttle will be provided to and from the event entrance on Union St. Overflow parking in nearby paid lots is encouraged if state lot capacity is reached.

You can watch live coverage of the ceremony on our website starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.