Final Preparations Underway For NYE In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials have been finalizing preparations at Bicentennial Mall in Nashville ahead of Sunday night's New Year's Eve celebration. More than 100,000 people have been expected to attend the annual event.

Even organizers have dropped the price of hot chocolate and coffee to $1 to help people deal with the cold. Additional heating stations were also being set up, and free hand warmers will also be given out.

Gates for the event have been set to open at 4 p.m. on Sunday, with fireworks kicking off at 6 p.m. to celebrate the ball drop in London as Nashville prepares to begin non-stop flights to the UK next year.

No bags will be allowed inside of the event.