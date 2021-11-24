Final year for La Vergne Middle School's 'Project Feed'

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 15 years, a La Vergne Thanksgiving week tradition is ending.

La Vergne Middle School hosted its final "Project Feed" event, as students, teachers and staff provided hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals to people from across the community.

The program was started by Principal Dr. Cary Holman as a way to connect the school with the community, and now he said the time feels right to end it and try something new.

"There are other things we can do with the community," said Dr. Holman. "So, let's put our heads together to see what’s going to be next."

Dr. Holman estimated the program has provided more than 14,000 meals over the years. For the second year in a row, the event was modified to provide takeout service only.

For people who participated in the final meal, it was a bittersweet event.

"I hate to see it go," said Dana Carter, a former Education Assistant at La Vergne Middle School. "I used to work here and I still come back here because I love to serve my community."

Everyone at La Vergne Middle School pitches in to make the event happen. Students and faculty help prepare and serve the food, and local businesses help by donating food and supplies. The result is a homemade meal featuring turkey and all the trimmings that is free to anyone in the community.

"It's absolutely amazing to see the returning faces come through the line and how grateful and appreciative they are," said Dr. Holman.

Dr. Holman is looking ahead to other options to replace Project Feed. One idea includes a community fair that would feature local businesses and include booths, food trucks, and possibly even an antique car show and flea market. However, no plans are finalized yet.