Finalists selected for 'Nashcar Superstar' sweepstakes

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Superspeedway announced the three finalists in its “NashCar Superstar” Sweepstakes.

Musicians auditioned for a chance to sing the national anthem prior to the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18.

Now, the community will vote for their favorite. Brenna Bone, Craig Wayne Boyd and Jerry Holt were selected at the finalist.

You can vote for one of them here: NashCarSuperstar.com. Voting closes Tuesday, June 8 with the winner to be announced Wednesday, June 9.

The “Rackley Roofing 200” (7 p.m. CT, FS1) on Friday, June 18 is the 12th race of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season and the first race of Nashville Superspeedway’s Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader, which also includes the sold-out inaugural “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) on Sunday, June 20 and the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) on Saturday, June 19.

The “Ally 400” will be the first Cup Series race in Nashville Superspeedway’s history and the first in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

Tickets are available in the main grandstand for the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

Fans can order tickets by visiting NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or calling 866-RACE-TIX.