Fincher Drops Out Of Race For Corker Seat In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher says he's dropping out of his race for the Senate and thinks incumbent Bob Corker should change his mind and get in the race.

Fincher has been opposed by U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn in the Republican primary. Former Gov. Phil Bredesen is running on the Democratic side.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Fincher said the GOP should support a candidate who can win the general election against Bredesen.

In the midst of an ongoing public feud with President Trump, Corker announced last fall he wouldn't seek re-election to a third term. The former Chattanooga mayor has said in recent days that some Tennessseans are asking him to reconsider.

Fincher released the following statement:

My campaign has always been about what's best for Tennessee. Tennessee families need a strong conservative voice in the Senate, someone who will stand with President Trump and lead the Republican Party forward. The party must get behind a candidate that can win in November and stop Democrat Phil Bredesen, who would be a rubber stamp for the Chuck Schumer liberal agenda. For that reason, I believe Senator Bob Corker should continue to serve in the U.S. Senate, and stand with the President to fight for Tennessee families.

The Bredesen for Senate Campaign released the statement below: