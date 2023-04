NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the second annual I Am Home raffle, where the winner will receive a 3,087 square foot home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

The giveaway is hosted by Willow Branch Homes and the funds earned from the raffle go to a great cause. 100% of ticket proceeds go directly to supporting patients and families at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The estimated value of the home is over $800,000.

The winner of the home will be announced Friday afternoon!