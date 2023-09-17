Fire at 505 church street on the 27 floor of a high-rise building contained

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire started on the 27 floor of 505 Church Street Sunday morning.

Sprinklers were activated and extinguished the fire, but the floor was filled with smoke. Water flowed to the below floors and caused an electrical fire on the 24 floor, but NFD crews were able to extinguish it.

There are no injuries reported according to officials, and the building is currently being evacuated. The power is out, and officials say restoring it will take time because of the water damage.

This is a developing story and we will update as we have more information.