Fire at business on Woodland Street causes heavy smoke

Fire at 914 Woodland Street (3/2/23)
Posted at 5:22 PM, Mar 02, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department is working to put out a fire at a business on Woodland Street Thursday afternoon.

Nashville fire crews were called to a structure fire in the 900 block of Woodland Street around 4:15 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the roof. The address provided by Nashville fire is associated with the Sushi Circle restaurant.

The scene is active as firefighters are "making an interior attack," according to Nashville fire. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to find an alternate route while crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Newschannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

