Fire at business on Woodland Street causes heavy smoke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department is working to put out a fire at a business on Woodland Street Thursday afternoon.

Nashville fire crews were called to a structure fire in the 900 block of Woodland Street around 4:15 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the roof. The address provided by Nashville fire is associated with the Sushi Circle restaurant.

The scene is active as firefighters are "making an interior attack," according to Nashville fire. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to find an alternate route while crews work to extinguish the blaze.

NFD crews are working to extinguish a fire at a commercial property at the 900 block of Woodland Street. Heavy smoke was coming from the roof when they arrived. There are no injuries reported at this time but the street is blocked. Seek alternate routes if in the area. pic.twitter.com/gzhHBUpvKV — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 2, 2023

Newschannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.