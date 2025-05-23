Fire at Madison apartment complex displaces several residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An apartment building in Madison caught fire Thursday afternoon, displacing residents from 10 units.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to a reported fire at the Orchard Park Apartments in the 200 block of Sealey Drive around 4:30 p.m. When units arrived, they found the top unit of one of the buildings in the complex on fire, according to a Nashville Fire Department captain at the scene.

The firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, but they had to ensure that the hot spots were extinguished.

Everyone who was inside the burned apartment unit was able to escape and was accounted for, according to the NFD captain. The burned apartment unit had the most damage, but the apartments below had water and smoke damage, displacing the residents of the 10 units.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

