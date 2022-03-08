Watch
Fire breaks out at Clarksville apartments on Jack Miller Boulevard, no injuries

Posted at 11:21 AM, Mar 08, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Jack Miller Boulevard around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police received the call when an 11-year-old boy awoke to the smell of smoke and found the family's couch on fire in their living room.

The boy immediately left the apartment and a neighbor called 911.

Apartment neighbors helped organize an evacuation of their building, and Clarksville firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other units in the complex.

Two families have been displaced because of the damage.

No people were injured, but a family cat died.

Fire investigators are currently looking into the cause of the fire.

