Fire breaks out at Clarksville's Blackhorse Pub and Brewery, no injuries reported

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire broke out in the kitchen of the Blackhorse Pub and Brewery in Clarksville on Wednesday morning.

Officials said prep cooks came into work around 7:30 a.m. to begin their normal routine when gas began erupting from the back of the stove. Employees used two fire extinguishers as the fire suppression system was deployed, but they were unable to put out the fire. Staff then evacuated the building. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

As of 12 p.m., firefighters were still on scene working to put out the flames. Fire crews had to cut a hole in the top of the building in order to spray water into the restaurant.

"Sometimes it's tricky. Sometimes it's not as easy as finding the fire and putting water on it. Sometimes it's hidden in walls," said Michael Rios, assistant fire chief of Clarksville Fire Department.

The building interior is heavily damaged but the owner is hopeful to begin restoring it soon.

The owners told NewsChannel 5 they are in good spirits and hope to reopen in the next six months.

"We actually had the whole downtown destroyed before. That was worse than this. Our building was damaged in a similar manner than that. Then the whole neighborhood was torn down," said owner Jeff Robinson.

