Fire contained, handled at Smyrna Middle School

SMYNRA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire happened inside a middle school classroom on Thursday, prompting first responders to arrive and student evacuation.

The flames happened inside Smyrna Middle School, which is in the Rutherford County Schools district.

School officials said all students were accounted for and that fire authorities will work to determine the cause of the blaze.

Students eventually returned to the building, and buses ran on a normal schedule.

