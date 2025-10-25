Fire crews respond to blaze at Quarters Inn and Suites on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters were dispatched Friday evening to the Quarters Inn and Suites on Bell Road after reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, flames were visible on the second floor of the motel. Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading further through the building.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported at this time. However, traffic in the area is being affected, with at least one lane closed as emergency crews continue their response.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

