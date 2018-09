MT. JULIET, Tenn. - An investigation got underway overnight after fire broke out at a Mt. Juliet home.

A neighbor saw smoke coming from a home on Faulkner Lane near North Mount Juliet Road around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Once Mt. Juliet firefighters realized no one was home, they focused their attention to the attic and second story.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading, although part of the home had water damage.

An investigator will come out when it gets light out to figure out how the fire started.