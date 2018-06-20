Fire Damages 3 North Nashville Homes

9:48 PM, Jun 19, 2018
3 hours ago

PHOTO: Jordyn Ewin

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Firefighters responded to a large fire at a North Nashville home that also spread to two nearby homes.

Nashville fire crews responded to the fire at a "tall skinny" home on the 1700 block of Pecan Street Tuesday night.

According to fire officials there were no injuries reported. They asked residents to avoid the area as they worked to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Because of their close proximity, the fire spread to two other homes nearby.

All three homes were in various stages of construction at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top