Fire Damages 3 North Nashville Homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Firefighters responded to a large fire at a North Nashville home that also spread to two nearby homes.

Nashville fire crews responded to the fire at a "tall skinny" home on the 1700 block of Pecan Street Tuesday night.

According to fire officials there were no injuries reported. They asked residents to avoid the area as they worked to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Because of their close proximity, the fire spread to two other homes nearby.

We have been training our personnel on fighting fires in “tall and skinny” homes. This fire shows the challenge. The original fire was in a home to the right it spread quickly to the home next door. pic.twitter.com/Wzgp3TaqpK — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 20, 2018

All three homes were in various stages of construction at the time of the fire.