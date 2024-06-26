Fire damages rooms of 100-year-old church building, sanctuary spared

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Church members tell us their congregation has been around longer than the city they call home. Their current building is certainly a part of local history, too.

They've just had a milestone day in that history on a scary Monday afternoon.

We went around town Tuesday and asked people for their memories of the church. This is what they had to share in the player above.

In downtown Centerville, just about anyone you run into has some sort of tie to the Centerville United Methodist Church.

"I had my wedding here," said Centerville Volunteer Fire Department deputy chief Cody Johnson. "This building means a lot to a lot of us in this community."

"I've gone to this church all my life," added resident Alice Martin.

Then there's Pastor Niles Worsham.

"I've been the pastor here for five years," he said.

Centerville's just had a 200th birthday, but Martin said the church family's older than that.

"Our church history says our church began meeting in the homes of people in 1807," said Martin.

They've been in this building for 100 years of that story. That's why what happened Monday worried so many.

Monday afternoon, people spotted smoke pouring out of the church. There was a fire on the second floor.

Centerville Volunteer Fire, the Coble Fire Department, the Hickman County Rescue Squad, and Maury County Fire Department all responded.

"They made a great attack," said Johnson. "They were able to confine the fire and stop the fire, limiting the spread of it to the rest of the church."

Most of the damage is around the pastor's office and library. The church sanctuary only has a little smoke and water damage.

"The most important thing to me is no one got injured," said Worsham.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Centerville Volunteer Fire said it's not suspicious.

Worsham reminds the city this church has survived this before.

"That would be in 1923," he said. "They had a fire break out."

I asked Martin what she thinks when she looks at the church she will return to soon.

"I think of my mother and daddy," she said. "I think of my ancestors, my family, all the weddings, baptisms, funerals we've had here. I think of the lives that have been in this church. It's God's house."