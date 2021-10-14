Fire department now investigating fire at Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A car and drum fire at a bar has prompted now an investigation from the Nashville Fire Department.

The NFD received a video and pictures showing a fire inside the establishment and what appeared to be people setting a fire on top of a vehicle outside of Springwater Supper Club and Lounge on 27th Avenue North. A viewer of the band Daikaiju, ubiquitous setting fire to objects during their set, shot the photo and video last week of the band members setting fire to both the vehicle and a drum set inside the club.

"Our Fire Marshal’s office is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether the lounge is operating in violation of any of our fire codes," NFD spokesperson Kendra Loney said.

NFD had no other details about the investigation at this time.