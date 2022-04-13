Fire destroys Algood home Tuesday night, no injuries reported

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A two story home in Algood has been considered a total loss after heavy fire overtook the front and side of it around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

A mother and son were home at the time of the fire, but both safely escaped. No firefighters on the scene sustained any injuries either.

Algood Fire Department units sent out two units and eight personnel to the home on Cooper Road. They launched an aggressive fire attack, working to contain the blaze.

Crews had a knockdown in about 10 minutes, with fire control called within 20 minutes. The team performed overhaul operations on the fire for around three hours to ensure it was completely extinguished.

The home weathered heavy damage — the second floor became unstable and heat damage compromised the rest of the structure.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.