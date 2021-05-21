Fire destroys Country and Western Steak House in Camden

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Country and Western Steak House, a beloved Camden restaurant, was destroyed Friday in an overnight fire.

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. at the restaurant, which is located on Extension Street.

Police said a patrolling officer saw the fire and called the fire department. However, flames eventually overtook the restaurant.

Residents say it's the most popular restaurant in town and been there since at least the 70s.

As of right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bobby Melton, who shared photos of the scene, said just last night, several local and state officials were there for a meeting, including the mayors from Henry, Benton, Wayne and Decatur Counties. They were all there to talk with State Rep. Bruce Griffey about widening Highway 641.