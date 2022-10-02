Watch Now
Fire erupts at 2-story townhouse on Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch

WTVF
Posted at 5:14 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 18:14:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday afternoon, Nashville Fire Department crews were dispatched to 5170 Hickory Hollow Pkwy to respond to reports of a fire. There, they found a 2-story townhouse on fire — smoke and flames were visible from the street.

The crews accessed the unit where the fire started and used water to contain it.

No one was inside the home when fire crews cleared it.

fire crews at Antioch townhouse

They checked to ensure the fire did not spread to surrounding units or the attic space. It did not.

All those who lived in the building will be displaced because the power was cut by the incident. There are five units in the building.

One firefighter was transported from the scene with minor injuries, and another civilian was transported for an issue unrelated to the fire.

