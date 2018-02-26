Fire Evacuates Nashville Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q

Fair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Customers at a Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q in West Nashville were evacuated after fire broke out at the restaurant.
Nashville Fire Department officials said the incident was reported Monday afternoon at the location on Charlotte Pike.
Extensive damage was reported inside the building. In order to contain the fire, crews had to rip out walls and portions of the ceiling.
At one point, a second alarm was called out but was later canceled once firefighters got the blaze under control.
The business remained closed. It’s unclear when it would reopen.