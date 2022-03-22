Fire in Manchester takes out small businesses near square

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A blaze in Manchester took out a row of buildings entering into the city square off Hillsboro Boulevard.

The fire started at Woodland Plaza at 6:15 a.m., and emergency personnel discovered it on the backside and the center of the building. Fire officials said it took most of the morning to handle, with the scene wrapped up around 1 p.m.

Small and locally-owned shops in the plaza — such as Greg Green Photography, Most Awesome Cleaning Company and Reese's Genes Boutique — sustained complete damage. Toliver's Pawn Shop warehouse also suffered from the flames.

At least 30 firefighters were on the scene and multiple agencies responded.

An investigation will start Tuesday morning, police said.

No injuries were reported.