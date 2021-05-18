Fire investigators search for person of interest in Nashville arson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department officials say they want to talk to a man about a house fire that happened on Brick Church Pike on Monday.

Officials identified 22-year-old Justin Webb as the third resident of the home that caught fire on the 3500 block around 4 a .m.

Fire investigators determined that the fire, which heavily damaged the home, was set intentionally.

There were three people home at the time of the fire. Fire officials say two people escaped from a back window, both were injured and transported to a hospital. But they say third person, Webb, ran away from the scene, and investigators say they want to speak with him.

Anyone with information on where Webb could be was asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day. Callers can remain anonymous.

Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.