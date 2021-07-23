Fire marshal's office investigates two suspicious fires in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two fires in Murfreesboro were set by arsonists, according to fire marshal office investigators.

The fires happened only days apart. The first fire happened on the 1400 block of Huntington Drive on June 20.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) responded to the call of flames and heavy smoke. There were no residents living in the house and all utilities were disconnected.

The other fire happened at the Clubhouse at the Raiders Campus Apartments on the 2300 block of Tennessee Blvd. at 2 a.m. on June 16. No one was injured in that fire as well. Fire crews quickly put out the fire.

A $5,000 cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest or conviction. Anyone with information on the fire was asked to call the Arson Hot Line at 1-800-762-3017.