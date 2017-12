NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Fire crews battled an apartment fire at a complex in Antioch overnight, and its cause is under investigation.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to Baker Station Apartments on Bakertown Road around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the home was full of smoke when they arrived. Right now, they say the HVAC unit is to blame, but the fire remains under investigation.

Crews say the building as a whole is not a total loss. The damage is contained to the apartment where the fire was reported.

No injuries were reported. It's unclear how many residents were displaced.

