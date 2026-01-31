Fire officials warn of dangerous heating methods during power outages

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fire officials across Middle Tennessee are reporting a dangerous increase in house fires as thousands of residents remain without power following this week's winter storm.

Crews are still clearing debris from the storm damage across the region. But fire officials say their biggest concern isn't the cleanup - it's what's happening inside homes as people try to heat their houses without electricity.

The Franklin Fire Department says they're responding to more house fires during this cold snap, with one of the main causes being people bringing outdoor heating sources inside or using dangerous alternatives. From camp stoves to propane heaters to gas stove burners, these makeshift solutions are creating serious risks.

"The important things to remember are only use indoor items for indoors and don't bring outdoor fuel sources inside. It's very important because you have a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning," said Jamie Melton, Fire and Life Safety Educator.

Fire officials also warn that if you're using candles for light, never leave them unattended. Space heaters should be kept three feet away from anything that could catch fire, and it's important to have both smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Beyond preventing fires, officials are emphasizing the importance of having escape plans ready. Franklin Fire officials say winter weather brings more house fires, and families need escape plans prepared before disaster strikes. They're reminding everyone to sleep with bedroom doors closed and to plan at least two ways out.

If you're trapped on the second floor during a fire, officials say don't panic. Fire crews have a specific strategy that could save you.

"When the fire department arrives, they walk all the way around the house and they're looking at every side of the building. So if you're at a second floor window, you can't get down, at least get to the window because they can help you down from that window," said Melton.

Fire officials also stress that closing doors as you escape slows down smoke and fire spread, giving everyone more time. Officials also want your chimneys inspected annually if you're using fireplaces.

Fire officials remind everyone that help is available - most departments will help install detectors. They're also asking neighbors to check on each other as we all get through this together.

The key message is preparation - have that family escape plan ready and make sure everyone knows your outside meeting place.

Have questions about fire safety during power outages?

