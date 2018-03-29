Fire Rekindles At Inglewood Home

6:43 AM, Mar 29, 2018
2 hours ago

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Crews were called back out to a Davidson County home after a fire rekindled overnight.

The blaze first broke out Wednesday night at a residence on Stratford Avenue. The resident was not home when the fire rekindled.

When firefighters arrived back on the scene, flames were shooting through the roof.

One firefighter was injured the night before when he fell through the floor and into the basement. He was not seriously hurt.

Four of the resident's pets were killed in the fire. 

