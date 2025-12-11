Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Fire reported at Scott Avenue Church of Christ in East Nashville

Screenshot 2025-12-11 at 6.54.23 AM.png
WTVF
Screenshot 2025-12-11 at 6.54.23 AM.png
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are reports of a fire at Scott Avenue Church of Christ in East Nashville.

At this time there's no report of injuries.

We will update as we learn more information.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Autistic teen creates coloring book to benefit animals, Nashville Zoo

If you're looking for a stocking stuffer, here's a cool idea from an autistic teen to help benefit the Nashville Zoo. I had a chance to see some of Will Woods' work as a judge for Bellevue's Holidays in the Vue Christmas parade.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.