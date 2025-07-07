Fire temporarily closes Granite City Brewery in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire at Granite City Brewery in Franklin has temporarily closed the popular restaurant, disappointing weekend visitors who were unaware of the incident.

Franklin firefighters responded to a fire in the back of the building Saturday morning, successfully containing it before it could spread to a connecting hotel.

"As I got out of my car I saw the wooden makeshift door," said Bridget Franklin-Massey, a visitor who had planned to stop at the brewery for their barbecue. "For this to be really quiet was a little alarming."

While the fire didn't damage the adjacent hotel, Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation. Officials will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

"I googled and I saw fire but my brain didn't register that it set within 21 hours ago until I saw NewsChannel 5," Bridget said.

Granite City Brewery has announced on social media that the closure is only temporary.

Bridget, who was traveling from Memphis to Murfreesboro when she attempted to visit the restaurant, plans to adjust her route but remains interested in returning.

"I would love to come and actually try Granite City. I love new brunch places especially the sign up that says brunch for a good price," she said.

