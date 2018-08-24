Firearm Discharges, Kills 18-Year-Old

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - An 18-year-old was killed when a firearm discharged in Clarksville.

Authorities responded to an emergency call involving a shooting around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at an Eastern Hills home.

Officials said they found Mason Sandoval inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Tennova where he was pronounced dead.

According to an investigation, 47-year-old Kelly Thomas moved a firearm from one place to another and inadvertently discharged the gun.

Police said Sandoval was in the same room as Thomas and was hit by the bullet. Sandoval was visiting, according to officials.

No charges have been filed at this time. Further details were not available.