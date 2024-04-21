Two injured, one being a firefighter, in Bellevue house fire Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A firefighter and one other person are injured after a house fire broke out in the Bellevue area Sunday morning.

Flames were visible outside of the home as officials arrived at the scene in the 110 block of Rolling River Court around 9:00 a.m.

One person suffering from burns was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center shortly after crews arrived.

A firefighter has also been transported from the scene with burns to their hands and feet, however, NFD reports that the injuries do not appear to be severe.

The roof of the home has collapsed and NFD is taking a defensive stance, pulling out crews from inside the residence as they continue to battle the flames.

Fire investigators have arrived at the scene to assist. No information about how the blaze began is available at this time.